Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact BIO-TECHNE (TECH) Share Price

News stories about BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BIO-TECHNE earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.2390342788002 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

BIO-TECHNE opened at $166.34 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. BIO-TECHNE has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $167.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $160.00 price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets.

