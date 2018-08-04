Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ACCO Brands (ACCO) Stock Price

News articles about ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ACCO Brands earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.3674916877111 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,260. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 20.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Noble Financial began coverage on ACCO Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial set a $18.00 target price on ACCO Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ACCO Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other news, SVP Joseph S. Pekala sold 20,473 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $276,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.