Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect SPX (SPXC) Stock Price

News coverage about SPX (NYSE:SPXC) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SPX earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.3152805552007 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get SPX alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPXC shares. ValuEngine cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 246,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,420. SPX has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.55.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.20 million. SPX had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. analysts predict that SPX will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.