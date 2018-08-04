Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Southwest Airlines (LUV) Stock Price

Media headlines about Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Southwest Airlines earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the airline an impact score of 45.3279404859532 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Edward Jones upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

Shares of Southwest Airlines opened at $57.41 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $49.76 and a 12-month high of $66.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

In other Southwest Airlines news, SVP Mark R. Shaw sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $286,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,709.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.