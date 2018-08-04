Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Natus Medical (BABY) Stock Price

Media stories about Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Natus Medical earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 47.8069974963755 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ BABY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.40. 123,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,100. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Natus Medical has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $43.60.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. Natus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABY. ValuEngine raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

In other Natus Medical news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 15,358 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $511,728.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 151,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,676.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Moore sold 8,000 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,023.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,298 shares of company stock worth $1,554,444. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

