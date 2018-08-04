Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact McDermott International (MDR) Share Price

News stories about McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. McDermott International earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.761018980104 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of McDermott International traded down $0.73, reaching $19.75, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 2,702,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,624. McDermott International has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.81.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. McDermott International had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. equities research analysts expect that McDermott International will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDR shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on McDermott International from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “$17.66” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on McDermott International from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “$17.66” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDermott International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

In related news, SVP Scott Munro sold 2,250 shares of McDermott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $40,207.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

