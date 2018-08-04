Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Stock Price

News coverage about Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Algonquin Power & Utilities earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.5303091319654 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities opened at $10.07 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $494.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.96 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.60%. equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

AQN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.