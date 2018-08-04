Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Strayer Education (STRA) Share Price

News articles about Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Strayer Education earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the health services provider an impact score of 46.2444846522047 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Strayer Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Strayer Education in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Strayer Education to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strayer Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Strayer Education traded down $3.80, hitting $122.62, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company had a trading volume of 245,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,893. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.90. Strayer Education has a fifty-two week low of $76.40 and a fifty-two week high of $132.01.

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.65 million. Strayer Education had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. equities analysts predict that Strayer Education will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Strayer Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Strayer Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

In other news, Director William E. Brock sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $450,631.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian W. Jones sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $373,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,627.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,134. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Strayer Education Company Profile

Strayer Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

