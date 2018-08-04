Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (ETB) Stock Price

News coverage about Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.2365151407757 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income traded up $0.09, reaching $16.90, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 129,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,359. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $17.27.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a United States-based diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more the United States indices on a portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate earnings from the option.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.