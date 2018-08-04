Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Share Price

Press coverage about Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Automatic Data Processing earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 48.1383382667096 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing opened at $134.25 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $102.81 and a 1 year high of $141.52.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 50.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.07.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $362,501.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,117.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael C. Eberhard sold 7,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,723 shares of company stock worth $3,223,283. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

