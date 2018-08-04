Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Dixie Group (DXYN) Share Price

Media stories about Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) have trended somewhat negative on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dixie Group earned a news impact score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 47.2919069017826 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Dixie Group traded down $0.04, hitting $2.10, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 18,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,989. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.05. Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $106.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.00 million. Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. equities research analysts predict that Dixie Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dixie Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Dixie Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

