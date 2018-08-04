Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Aemetis (AMTX) Share Price

Media headlines about Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aemetis earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.2695059351509 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aemetis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

Aemetis traded up $0.06, hitting $1.32, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 33,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.40. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.12.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $43.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.13 million. analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

