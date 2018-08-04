Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Stitch Fix (SFIX) Share Price

News articles about Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Stitch Fix earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.1352207688386 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

SFIX stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,229. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $6,636,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Barry Eggers sold 31,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $611,892.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,188,694 shares of company stock valued at $31,145,449 in the last quarter.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

