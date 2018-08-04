Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cars.com (CARS) Share Price

Media stories about Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cars.com earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.4014074782677 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CARS shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. DA Davidson set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Cars.com traded up $0.33, reaching $28.13, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 505,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of -0.04. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $32.94.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $159.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 9.11%. equities analysts expect that Cars.com will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott E. Forbes acquired 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.27 per share, with a total value of $200,834.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $104,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $405,308. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

