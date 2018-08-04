Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (IEP) Stock Price

News articles about Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (NASDAQ:IEP) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the conglomerate an impact score of 47.992961336593 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

IEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21.

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds.

