Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Travelers Companies (TRV) Stock Price

News stories about Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Travelers Companies earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.913396151338 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $129.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $113.76 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.89%. sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.13.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $904,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,154 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $852,388.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,112,841.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

