Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Casa Systems (CASA) Share Price

News stories about Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Casa Systems earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.0103191337142 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have issued reports on CASA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Casa Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities set a $25.00 target price on Casa Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Casa Systems from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Casa Systems traded down $0.10, hitting $15.14, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . 275,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,017. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 19.16. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $34.21.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. equities analysts predict that Casa Systems will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

