Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $7.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.45. 5,559,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,634. Solaredge Technologies has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $70.74. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of -0.43.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $1,195,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 364,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,149,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 59,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $4,077,923.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,230.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,784 shares of company stock valued at $13,812,680. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Solaredge Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Solaredge Technologies by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Solaredge Technologies by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 488.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 48,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.