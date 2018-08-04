Sogou (SOGO) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sogou from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Sogou from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Sogou from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $8.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sogou has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of Sogou traded up $0.28, reaching $9.37, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,079,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,887. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.31. Sogou has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $301.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. analysts predict that Sogou will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOGO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sogou during the 4th quarter worth $29,425,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sogou during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sogou during the 4th quarter worth $1,474,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sogou during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Sogou during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

