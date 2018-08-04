Sogou (SOGO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Sogou Inc. operates as an online search engine. The Company develops Internet applications such as map, voice search and smart phone assistant as well as web directory and browser. Sogou Inc. is based in China. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SOGO. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Sogou from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $8.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sogou from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sogou from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.13.

NYSE:SOGO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.37. 2,079,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,887. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.31. Sogou has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $301.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. analysts anticipate that Sogou will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sogou by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sogou by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 210,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 25,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

