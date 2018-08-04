Societe Generale Reiterates GBX 750 Price Target for International Consolidated Airlns Grp (IAG)

Societe Generale set a GBX 750 ($9.85) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IAG. UBS Group set a GBX 745 ($9.79) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.85) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. HSBC set a GBX 600 ($7.88) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 895 ($11.76) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 743.67 ($9.77).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp traded down GBX 15.20 ($0.20), hitting GBX 669.80 ($8.80), during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 12,604,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 12 month low of GBX 516 ($6.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 680.60 ($8.94).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands.

