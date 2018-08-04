Societe Generale Reiterates “€28.60” Price Target for ThyssenKrupp (TKA)

Societe Generale set a €28.60 ($33.65) target price on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €28.21 ($33.19).

ThyssenKrupp traded down €0.55 ($0.65), reaching €21.87 ($25.73), during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 2,911,952 shares. ThyssenKrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

