Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has $54.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SQM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.40.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile traded up $0.67, reaching $48.85, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company had a trading volume of 567,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,474. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $518.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 512.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 76,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 87,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

