SmartCash (SMART) Price Reaches $0.0647

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0647 or 0.00000870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $68.22 million and $396,196.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,461.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $417.62 or 0.05610851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $729.82 or 0.09805514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.37 or 0.01039400 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.86 or 0.01610421 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00222705 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.79 or 0.02523018 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00335234 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 1,654,817,331 coins and its circulating supply is 1,053,773,052 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

