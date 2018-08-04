Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.74.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Skechers USA from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Argus downgraded Skechers USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on Skechers USA from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

NYSE SKX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,173,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,035. Skechers USA has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.22.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers USA will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 1,253.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

