Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.74.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Skechers USA from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Argus downgraded Skechers USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on Skechers USA from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th.
NYSE SKX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,173,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,035. Skechers USA has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.22.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 1,253.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.
About Skechers USA
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.