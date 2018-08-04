Sito Mobile (SITO) versus Viad (VVI) Critical Analysis

Sito Mobile (NASDAQ: SITO) and Viad (NYSE:VVI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Sito Mobile alerts:

14.0% of Sito Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Sito Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Viad shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sito Mobile and Viad’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sito Mobile $43.10 million 1.35 -$15.03 million ($0.50) -4.62 Viad $1.31 billion 0.89 $57.70 million $2.62 21.58

Viad has higher revenue and earnings than Sito Mobile. Sito Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sito Mobile and Viad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sito Mobile -38.36% -90.57% -44.94% Viad 2.95% 8.16% 3.88%

Risk and Volatility

Sito Mobile has a beta of -1.14, meaning that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viad has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Viad pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Sito Mobile does not pay a dividend. Viad pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sito Mobile and Viad, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sito Mobile 0 0 5 0 3.00 Viad 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sito Mobile presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 311.26%. Given Sito Mobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sito Mobile is more favorable than Viad.

Summary

Viad beats Sito Mobile on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sito Mobile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms. The company also provides measurement and attribution products, including Real-time Verified Walk-In, a platform built in-house working in tandem with a data management platform and demand side platform; Location, Audience and Behavior Sciences reports that provide an analysis of a customer's audience, breaking down location, and purchase and demographic data against various control groups for selected targeted audiences in real time; and Purchase Science Reports, which offer transaction data to make marketing campaigns relevant and measurable. In addition, it offers Insights products, such as Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences, which explores the consumer journey and presents strategic knowledge assets and actionable insights for executives and strategic decision makers looking to understand and influence consumer behaviors. The company provides its services to brands, advertising agencies, out-of-home advertisers, media companies, and non-media companies through salesforce and account management teams. The company was formerly known as Single Touch Systems, Inc. and changed its name to SITO Mobile, Ltd. in September 2014. SITO Mobile, Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. The company also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, it offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual services, such as video and lighting production, digital studio, entertainment and talent coordination, projection mapping, and computer rental and support services. Further, the company owns and operates hotels and lodges, and recreational attractions; provides ground transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and seasonal charter motor coach services; and operates Poken event engagement, a cloud-based visitor engagement and measurement platform, as well as offers corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. Viad Corp was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Sito Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sito Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.