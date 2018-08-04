Signet Jewelers (SIG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

SIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.34.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Shares of Signet Jewelers traded down $0.21, reaching $58.91, on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 823,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,084. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $77.94. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.19. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 53.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,931 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 50.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,923,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,607,000 after purchasing an additional 976,431 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 742.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,282,000 after purchasing an additional 807,282 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 176.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 442,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 282,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 653,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,412,000 after purchasing an additional 229,838 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.