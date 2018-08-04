Siemens (SIE) PT Set at €130.00 by Commerzbank

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective by investment analysts at Commerzbank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s current price.

SIE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on shares of Siemens in a report on Monday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €130.60 ($153.65).

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of FRA:SIE opened at €112.14 ($131.93) on Thursday. Siemens has a 1-year low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 1-year high of €133.39 ($156.93).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.