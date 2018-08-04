Siemens (SIE) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SIE. Citigroup set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday, June 11th. UBS Group set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Siemens has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €130.60 ($153.65).

Get Siemens alerts:

FRA:SIE traded down €2.06 ($2.42) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €112.14 ($131.93). 3,244,488 shares of the company were exchanged. Siemens has a 52-week low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 52-week high of €133.39 ($156.93).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.