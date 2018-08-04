SIBCoin (SIB) Trading Down 20.9% This Week

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00005922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, Bittrex and Upbit. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $11,414.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,971.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.38 or 0.05832210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $693.41 or 0.09976077 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.01048930 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.73 or 0.01621805 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00235515 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.13 or 0.02519607 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00346160 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000455 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 16,923,881 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Bittrex, C-CEX, Livecoin, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

