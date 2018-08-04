Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) Stake Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Shutterfly were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFLY. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Shutterfly in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterfly in the second quarter valued at $405,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterfly in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Shutterfly in the first quarter valued at $1,877,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shutterfly by 10.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 24,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Dwayne A. Black sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $312,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,806.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael W. Pope sold 4,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $444,793.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,793.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,219 shares of company stock valued at $12,862,651 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFLY opened at $82.63 on Friday. Shutterfly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.22. Shutterfly had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Shutterfly to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Shutterfly in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shutterfly Profile

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

