Shotspotter (SSTI) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its price target increased by Roth Capital to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSTI. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Shotspotter in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Shotspotter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered Shotspotter from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Shotspotter from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Shotspotter in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shotspotter currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Shares of Shotspotter traded down $1.83, reaching $42.97, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 313,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,995. Shotspotter has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $472.67 million, a P/E ratio of -75.39 and a beta of -1.66.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Shotspotter had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $8.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Shotspotter will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,373,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 123,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 32,145 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and internationally. The company's solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter.

