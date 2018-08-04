Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for William Hill (WMH)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of William Hill (LON:WMH) in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.81) price objective on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 328.64 ($4.32).

Shares of William Hill traded down GBX 23.70 ($0.31), hitting GBX 268.60 ($3.53), during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 28,611,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,380,000. William Hill has a 1 year low of GBX 239.10 ($3.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 345 ($4.53).

William Hill (LON:WMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The gambling company reported GBX 9.10 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) by GBX (4.40) (($0.06)). William Hill had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 9.73%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be given a GBX 4.26 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th.

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services.

