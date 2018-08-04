Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NCC Group (NCC)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Friday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank raised NCC Group to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.56) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.48) target price on shares of NCC Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NCC Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 253.75 ($3.33).

Shares of NCC Group opened at GBX 220.60 ($2.90) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. NCC Group has a one year low of GBX 109.75 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 239.25 ($3.14).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is a boost from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services to organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. The company offers software escrow and verification services, including software escrow, escrow agreements, SaaS assured, software verification, secure software verification, Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers compliance, ad risk assessment services; and cyber security services comprising penetration testing and security assessment, managed detection and response, vulnerability discovery and management, risk management, threat intelligence, and training services, as well as compliance and accreditations, products and cloud services, technology solutions, and specialist practices.

