Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Invests $173,000 in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) Stock

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLPX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $951,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 343,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 197,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF opened at $13.98 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

