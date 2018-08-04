Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 691 W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in W W Grainger in the first quarter worth $140,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W W Grainger in the second quarter worth $178,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in W W Grainger in the first quarter worth $203,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in W W Grainger in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in W W Grainger by 167.9% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Deutsche Bank set a $275.00 price target on shares of W W Grainger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Stephens set a $282.00 price target on shares of W W Grainger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.36.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 1,534 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.19, for a total transaction of $518,783.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 2,265 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $714,766.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,298.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,247 shares of company stock valued at $8,577,130 over the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GWW opened at $339.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $155.00 and a 52 week high of $349.65.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 42.66%. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.