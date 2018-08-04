Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,016 Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,127,000. Swedbank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,164,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,308,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,531,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,683,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom opened at $217.81 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $197.46 and a fifty-two week high of $285.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.83. Broadcom had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 12th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.71.

In related news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $2,863,292.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.69, for a total transaction of $5,393,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,604 shares of company stock valued at $29,977,792. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.