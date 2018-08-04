Shadow Token (SHDW) Trading Down 15.9% This Week

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Shadow Token has a market capitalization of $103,370.00 and $25.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadow Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. In the last week, Shadow Token has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003494 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012326 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013398 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000415 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00386663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00187240 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000207 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013110 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Shadow Token Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 tokens. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here . Shadow Token’s official website is www.shadowera.com

Shadow Token Token Trading

Shadow Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadow Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadow Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

