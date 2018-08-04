Servicesource International (SREV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 6th. Analysts expect Servicesource International to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million. Servicesource International had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 12.40%.

Shares of Servicesource International opened at $3.76 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $313.84 million, a P/E ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 0.90. Servicesource International has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $4.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SREV. ValuEngine upgraded Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Servicesource International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. The company's solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

