Serco Group’s (SRP) “Reduce” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas decreased their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 113.27 ($1.49).

Shares of LON SRP opened at GBX 99.15 ($1.30) on Thursday. Serco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 82.25 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 123.60 ($1.62).

In related news, insider Rupert Soames sold 310,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total transaction of £301,169.48 ($395,702.90).

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America. It provides defense, health, justice and immigration, transport, and citizen services. The company also offers non-clinical support services to hospitals; environmental and leisure services, as well as a range of front, middle, and back-office services to public sector customers; and IT services.

