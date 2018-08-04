Sequans Communications (SQNS) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sequans Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Sequans Communications from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.68.

Shares of SQNS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.66. 163,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,343. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $139.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.14.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 298.34% and a negative net margin of 67.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Numen Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Numen Capital LLP now owns 428,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 228,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 7,628,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

