Senomyx (SNMX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Senomyx (NASDAQ:SNMX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter. Senomyx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%.

Senomyx traded down $0.09, hitting $1.05, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 74,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,187. Senomyx has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.71.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Senomyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Senomyx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes flavor ingredients and natural high intensity sweeteners primarily for the packaged food, beverage, and ingredient supply industries in the United States. The company develops and/or commercializes sweet, savory and salt flavor ingredients, bitter blockers and cooling agents.

