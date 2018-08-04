Semux (SEM) Trading Down 13% Over Last 24 Hours

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Semux coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00007887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded flat against the dollar. Semux has a market cap of $0.00 and $229.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00099175 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00026744 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00055709 BTC.

GXChain (GXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00033671 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012719 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012623 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 11,936,972 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

