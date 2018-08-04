Selecta Biosciences (SELB) versus Concordia International (CXRX) Head to Head Review

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ: SELB) and Concordia International (NASDAQ:CXRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

This table compares Selecta Biosciences and Concordia International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences $210,000.00 1,334.61 -$65.32 million ($3.20) -3.92 Concordia International $626.17 million 0.02 -$1.59 billion $0.18 1.06

Selecta Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Concordia International. Selecta Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concordia International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Selecta Biosciences has a beta of -3.67, indicating that its stock price is 467% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concordia International has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Selecta Biosciences and Concordia International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Concordia International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $34.33, suggesting a potential upside of 173.79%. Given Selecta Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Selecta Biosciences is more favorable than Concordia International.

Profitability

This table compares Selecta Biosciences and Concordia International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences -31,556.04% -111.69% -63.26% Concordia International -253.71% N/A -0.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Selecta Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Concordia International shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Selecta Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Concordia International beats Selecta Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes synthetic vaccine particles (SPV)-enabled enzyme, oncology, and gene therapies. The company's lead product is SEL-212 that in Phase II clinical trial to treat severe gout patients and resolve their symptoms, including flares and gouty arthritis. It is also developing SEL-403 product candidate, a combination therapy comprising SVP-rapamycin and LMB-100, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with malignant pleural or peritoneal mesothelioma; and SELA-070, a nicotine vaccine product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for smoking cessation and relapse prevention. In addition, the company engages in the development of gene therapy product candidates that are in preclinical development for rare inborn errors of metabolism, including SEL-302, a lead gene therapy program for the treatment methylmalonic academia; and SEL-313, a gene therapy product candidate to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with Spark Therapeutics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Shenyang Sunshine Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., BIND Therapeutics, Inc., and Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, as well as research collaboration agreements with National Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Concordia International

Concordia International Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies. This segment's products include Macrobid/Macrodantin to treat bladder infections, such as cystitis and urinary tract infections; Tetroxin drug for severe hypothyroid states; Eltroxin, levothyroxine sodium that treats patients with an underactive thyroid gland; and Fucithalmic, a topical gel treatment for patients suffering with a bacterial infection of the surface lining of the front of the eye. The Concordia North America segment provides Donnatalm, which is used as adjunctive therapy for irritable bowel syndrome; Zonegran, an anti-seizure drug indicated for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of partial seizures in adults with epilepsy; and Plaquenil and Plaquenil AG to treat rheumatoid arthritis and manage the complications of lupus, as well as suppress acute attacks from certain strains of malaria. This segment also offers photodynamic therapy with Photofrin for the treatment of certain forms of cancer that combines a photosensitizing agent with a specific type of laser that emits an exact wavelength of light and power to target cancer cells. The company sells its products through direct sales and local partnerships. The company was formerly known as Concordia Healthcare Corp. and changed its name to Concordia International Corp. in 2016. Concordia International Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.