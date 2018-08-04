Select Medical (SEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Select Medical had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Select Medical updated its FY18 guidance to $0.97-1.12 EPS.

Shares of Select Medical stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. Select Medical has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $21.65.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 21,052 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $389,883.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,748 shares in the company, valued at $125,746,132.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 3,428 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $61,806.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,589 shares in the company, valued at $569,549.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 640,931 shares of company stock worth $11,901,380 over the last quarter. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates acute care hospitals (LTCHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Long Term Acute Care, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

