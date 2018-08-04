Sears (SHLD) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

SHLD has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Sears from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Sears in a research note on Thursday, June 7th.

Get Sears alerts:

Shares of Sears traded up $0.03, hitting $1.85, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 330,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Sears has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $9.63.

Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($2.42). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLD. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sears by 608.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 845,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 726,231 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sears by 48.8% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,179,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 387,125 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Sears in the first quarter worth $933,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sears by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 88,279 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Sears by 18,855.3% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 37,145 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sears

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sears Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sears and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.