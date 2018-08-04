Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) will report sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $4.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.87 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Sealed Air had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 154.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

In other Sealed Air news, insider Emile Z. Chammas sold 10,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,840.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William G. Stiehl sold 3,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $132,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,940.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $897,400. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $716,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 152,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,577,000 after acquiring an additional 374,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.90. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.36%.

Sealed Air announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

