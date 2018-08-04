Scientific Games (SGMS) & Agilysys (AGYS) Financial Survey

Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) and Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Scientific Games has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agilysys has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

63.6% of Scientific Games shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Agilysys shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of Scientific Games shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Agilysys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scientific Games and Agilysys’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Games $3.08 billion 1.04 -$242.30 million ($2.23) -15.83 Agilysys $127.36 million 2.73 -$8.35 million ($0.37) -39.78

Agilysys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scientific Games. Agilysys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scientific Games, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Scientific Games and Agilysys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Games 0 1 4 0 2.80 Agilysys 0 0 1 0 3.00

Scientific Games presently has a consensus target price of $56.40, suggesting a potential upside of 59.77%. Agilysys has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.46%. Given Scientific Games’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Scientific Games is more favorable than Agilysys.

Profitability

This table compares Scientific Games and Agilysys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Games -9.54% N/A -1.88% Agilysys -5.59% -6.56% -4.56%

Summary

Scientific Games beats Agilysys on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also leases VLTs and electronic table games, game themes, or other licensing arrangements; and provides installation and support services for casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware maintenance and software upgrade services. The company's Lottery segment designs, prints, and sells instant lottery games, as well as offers instant game-related services comprising game design, sales and marketing support, and inventory management; and provides lottery systems, including hardware, software, and instant game validation systems. It is also involved in supplying player loyalty programs, as well as providing merchandising services and interactive marketing campaigns; and sublicensing brands for lottery products, as well as providing lottery-related promotional products. In addition, this segment provides software, hardware, and related services for lottery operations, including draw systems, instant ticket validation systems, and sports wagering and keno systems; and lottery systems software maintenance and support services. The company's Interactive segment operates social casino-style, slot-based, and bingo-based games through Facebook, iOS, Android, and various other desktop and mobile platforms; and provides content through remote game server technology, to licensed online casino operators on desktop and mobile platforms, as well as play-for-fun and play-for-free white-label gaming for land-based casinos. Scientific Games Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience. It also provides support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. Agilysys, Inc. serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

