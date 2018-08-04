Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries traded down $0.50, reaching $31.70, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 184,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.62 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.37. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

In related news, Director John D. Carter sold 13,676 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $506,285.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,047.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.