Schneider National (SNDR) and US Xpress Enterprises (USX) Head to Head Comparison

Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) and US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Schneider National pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. US Xpress Enterprises does not pay a dividend. Schneider National pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Schneider National and US Xpress Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schneider National $4.38 billion 1.10 $389.90 million $0.94 28.99 US Xpress Enterprises $1.56 billion 0.41 -$4.06 million N/A N/A

Schneider National has higher revenue and earnings than US Xpress Enterprises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.6% of Schneider National shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of Schneider National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Schneider National and US Xpress Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schneider National 0 4 6 0 2.60 US Xpress Enterprises 0 0 7 0 3.00

Schneider National currently has a consensus target price of $31.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.68%. US Xpress Enterprises has a consensus target price of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 62.04%. Given US Xpress Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe US Xpress Enterprises is more favorable than Schneider National.

Profitability

This table compares Schneider National and US Xpress Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schneider National 9.19% 10.55% 5.58% US Xpress Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Schneider National beats US Xpress Enterprises on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc., a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads. This segment engages in shipping furniture, mattresses, and other household goods. The company's intermodal segment offers door-to-door container on flat car services, including rail and over-the-road transportation through containers, chassis, and trucks. Its logistics segment provides non-asset freight brokerage, supply chain, and import/export services; value-added services to manage and move its customers' freight; and trans-loading and warehousing services. Schneider National, Inc. also leases equipment, such as trucks to owner-operators; and provides insurance for the company and owner-operators. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services. The company offers customers a portfolio of services using its truckload fleet and third-party carriers through its non-asset-based truck brokerage network. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of approximately 6,800 tractors and approximately 16,000 trailers, including approximately 1,300 tractors provided by independent contractors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

